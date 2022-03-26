East Baton Rouge City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek

BATON ROUGE - Ward Creek plays a major role in drainage for the southern part of East Baton Rouge. Neighbors who live nearby tell WBRZ they are relieved to see work being done.

"I know a few years ago, we were having days and days of really bad storms, and it was like to the brim, so it was making me nervous," resident Aaron St. Croix said.

St. Croix has been living in front of Ward Creek for more than six years and is happy the city's working on the creek.

"It's one of the larger projects we're addressing. It takes quite a bit of work. Today is a concrete panel repair. Just yesterday there was a giant hole just down in the tributary," Mayor's Office spokesperson Mark Armstrong explained.

Erosion has caused parts of the concrete to break up and leave holes along the side of the creek and blockage.

"From living back here ten to fifteen years and watching the water go up and down, I mean it is damaged," resident Jeffery Leuenberger said.

"Where I work I can see into the canal and there was like, where the side wall looked like in one section, I guess collapsed," St. Croix said.

It's one of several major maintenance projects the city is working on after receiving federal funding.

"We've used a large chunk of our American Rescue Plan funds for drainage in East Baton Rouge Parish," Armstrong said. "We've identified that as being one of the most pressing needs."

This particular creek is one of the most significant drainage systems in the parish.

"This is one of the most important tributaries in East Baton Rouge Parish. It literally drains from the central part of East Baton Rouge Parish all the way to the south," Armstrong said. "This is one of the most important drainage ways that we have."

Neighbors say the area hasn't had any drainage issues, and repairs like this will keep it that way.

"Some of the property is in the floodplain, got insurance and things like that, but it's not been a problem. Hope the city maintains it well," resident Bill Shrewsberry said.