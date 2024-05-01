69°
Woman arrested in Houston for allegedly luring man to Baton Rouge parking garage for sex, shooting him multiple times
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for allegedly luring a man to a parking garage for sex and shooting him multiple times.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Latoria Matthews, 23, for a shooting that happened on April 7.
BRPD said Matthews picked up a male victim she met on Instagram and drove to a the LaSalle parking garage on Lafayette Street for sex. As the victim was getting prepared in the car, she shot him multiple times. The victim was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Matthews fled and was later arrested in Houston. She was booked for one charge of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
