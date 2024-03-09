59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man arrested in December ATM theft tied to 'Bleeda' gang

8 hours 45 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2024 Mar 9, 2024 March 09, 2024 11:48 AM March 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of one man for his participation in a robbery of a Regions Bank ATM back in December.

Police arrested Nepton "Rudy Ruger" Hatfield Jr. for armed robbery with a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, among other charges. Police said he had 'Bleeda' gang memorabilia.

Police seized approximately 49 grams of fentanyl from Hatfield's residence, alongside clothing and shoes believed to be purchased with the money from the ATM.

Trending News

Hatfield was booked for armed robbery with a firearm, being in a criminal street gang, possession of marijuana, a legend drug, drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days