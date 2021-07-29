Earthquake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami warnings

Perryville, Alaska

PERRYVILLE, Alaska - Some parts of Alaska are under tsunami warnings following a strong late night quake that shook an eastern coastal region, near the community of Perryville on Wednesday.

CNN reports that the event was an 8.2 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, which sits on the south shore of the Alaska Peninsula, about 2 miles out in the Pacific Ocean.

People felt the quake around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, local time.

Active #tsunami warning in Gulf of Alaska. The AK Emergency Operation Center is activated. We are contacting communities in the tsunami warning area.



Please stay safe, listen to local leaders & follow emergency plans in your region.



More updates will follow. #akgov #Alaska https://t.co/PD62pXnu7y — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 29, 2021

Tsunami sirens sound in Kodiak, Alaska after a major magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast; risk being evaluated for the Pacific#tsunami #tsunamiwarning #earthquake #alaskaearthquake #kodiak #alaska



Follow for more updates @UpdateDisaster pic.twitter.com/rGYtctN1d5 — Disaster update Today (@UpdateDisaster) July 29, 2021

The initial quake was followed by at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the US Geological Surve reports.

A tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance, (90 miles east of Seward) to Unimak Pass, and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska), to Samalga Pass, Alaska, which is 30 miles southwest of Nikolski.

Police in Kodiak, the largest town on the island of Kodiak, told residents they should move to higher ground, and take shelter in high schools that are beign used as evacuation locations.

Kodiak Island is the largest island in Alaska and is the second-largest island in the US.