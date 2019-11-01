52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early voting begins Saturday in Louisiana runoff election

1 hour 42 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 11:13 AM November 01, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Melinda Deslatte, Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's weeklong early voting period begins Saturday, with the competition for governor the top race to be decided.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards is fighting for a second term, with Republican businessman Eddie Rispone within striking distance of ousting the Deep South's only Democratic governor.
  
Election Day is Nov. 16.
  
Voters wishing to cast their ballots early can do so starting Saturday and continuing through Nov. 9, except on Sunday. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations.
  
Beyond the governor's race, voters will decide whether Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin hangs onto the job against competition from Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.
  
They'll also choose a new Louisiana Supreme Court justice and will settle the remaining state legislative races.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days