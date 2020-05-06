Early morning house fire in Homer kills mother and son

Members of the Homer Fire Department were dispatched to a fatal house fire within the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

CLAIBORNE PARISH - Officials say a 60-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son died in a tragic fire in Homer, Louisiana.

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies say the fatal house fire remains under investigation.

Members of the Homer Fire Department were dispatched to the home, which was within the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire fighters later discovered both of the victim's bodies inside of the home; the mother was located in a bedroom while the son was in a hallway.

Official identifications and preliminary causes of death are pending with the Claiborne Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM investigators believe the deadly blaze started in the home’s den, but have yet to figure out what triggered it.

At this time they suspect the culprit may be an electrical malfunction in relation to a window A/C unit powered by an extension cord.

Investigators also say they didn't find any working smoke alarms within the home.