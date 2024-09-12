Early-morning flights at BTR, MSY canceled, but later departures mostly on schedule

Dozens of flights were grounded ahead of Hurricane Francine's landfall Wednesday, and as the storm moves out of Louisiana, planes can return to the air.

Early-morning flights from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and Louis Armstrong International Airport were still canceled, but most of the flights leaving in the late morning and afternoon were continuing on as scheduled.

There were still a number of cancellations leaving from MSY. Check your flight status before heading to New Orleans, and drive safely if you need to.