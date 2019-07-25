77°
Early morning fire on W. Garfield Street reported as arson

1 year 6 months 4 days ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 6:19 AM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a fire that engulfed a home early this morning has been ruled as arson.

A call for a fire in the 500 block of West Garfield Street came in at 5:58 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.

By 6:19 a.m., the fire was under control.

Authorities say the house is considered a total loss. Anyone with information on the case can call 225-354-1419.

