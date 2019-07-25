77°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning fire on W. Garfield Street reported as arson
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a fire that engulfed a home early this morning has been ruled as arson.
A call for a fire in the 500 block of West Garfield Street came in at 5:58 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.
By 6:19 a.m., the fire was under control.
Authorities say the house is considered a total loss. Anyone with information on the case can call 225-354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: Deputy fires gun, kills suspect during search warrant execution
-
Daycare yet to appeal revoked license after child left in van
-
LSU students rescue professor who went into cardiac arrest while swimming
-
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel
-
LSU unveils rules for buying alcohol in Tiger Stadium this fall