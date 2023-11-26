Early morning fire breaks out at Baton Rouge preschool

63°
6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 03 2017 Apr 3, 2017 April 03, 2017 6:39 AM April 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a preschool on Monday.

It happened at the Educare Academy on Brady Street around 2:30 a.m. An alarm alerted firefighters of a possible fire in the building. When firefighters arrived, the back porch and attic were engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

