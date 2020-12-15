Early morning blaze reignites, destroys Sharp Lane apartment and displaces eighteen people

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Dec. 15) morning, a fire that displaced ten people broke out at Chateau Deville Condominiums on Sharp Lane, near Florida Boulevard and rekindled later in the morning, displacing eight more individuals.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say they initially arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found flames in one of the building's apartments.

First responders worked quickly and had the fire extinguished in about 12 minutes, officials say.

According to officials, no one was injured during the blaze, but units near the apartment that was on fire sustained smoke damage.

Later in the morning, shortly before 8 a.m., the fire rekindled and first responders rushed back to the area to extinguish the blaze.

BRFD representatives have confirmed that the Red Cross was called upon to assist some of the eighteen individuals who were displaced by the incident.

As of 8 a.m., officials have yet to reveal the cause of the early morning fire.