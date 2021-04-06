Early morning blaze in Old South Baton Rouge ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday (April 6) morning fire broke out in one of Old South Baton Rouge's residential areas, officials say.

Representatives of the Baton Rouge Fire Department report that the early morning blaze, which occurred within the 600 block of East Washington Street, was under control around 7 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident, officials say.

Authorities say an investigation into the fire revealed that it was the work of an arsonist.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call authorities at (225)354-1400.