Early king cake season keeping bakers busy

BATON ROUGE – Monday is King’s Day, also known as Epiphany or Twelfth Night marking the arrival of the three wise men.

For those with a sweet tooth, it’s the day people buy their first king cake of the season. But, bakers are already feeling the heat.

“We've already had quite a few crowds come through,” said Dylan Sherman, the team leader at Ambrosia Bakery. “They've cleared our racks out front so it started early this year.”

The eagerness for customers to get their hands on the frosting, filling, and sprinkles means workers behind the scene are going to have a long couple of months.

“Closer to the end of the season it gets pretty insane,” said Sherman. “In the last month, we have people here 24/7 making king cakes. The oven never stops.”

Sherman says a big part of the prep includes getting the dessert ready to ship.

“We ship about 3,000 a year and we've even serviced soldiers in Afghanistan,” said Sherman.

The cakes arrive with packets of frosting and sprinkles.

“It would be unfortunate for them to get a king cake with melted icing,” said Sherman.

Adding in those highly sought out babies in the cake, and baking them in the oven is a process Louisianians know and love, but Sherman says the best part is the chance to share the tradition with those who don't get to enjoy king cake year after year.

"We get letters from people all over from New York and California and out of the continental United States all the time thanking us for their king cake so that always makes us feel really good,” said Sherman.

Ambrosia Bakery sells around 10,000 king cakes throughout the Mardi Gras season.