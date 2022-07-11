93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dyteon Simpson found dead in EBR jail cell, sheriff's office cites overdose

3 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, July 11 2022 Jul 11, 2022 July 11, 2022 9:38 AM July 11, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Dyteon Simpson (right)

BATON ROUGE - Dyteon Simpson, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of Wayde Sims, was found dead Sunday night in his cell at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

The sheriff's office says a preliminary toxicology report was conducted and Simpson was "presumptively positive for fentanyl."

The sheriff's office said he was unresponsive in his cell when they found him around 8 p.m.. The East Baton Rouge Coroner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WBRZ for more.

