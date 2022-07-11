93°
Latest Weather Blog
Dyteon Simpson found dead in EBR jail cell, sheriff's office cites overdose
BATON ROUGE - Dyteon Simpson, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of Wayde Sims, was found dead Sunday night in his cell at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The sheriff's office says a preliminary toxicology report was conducted and Simpson was "presumptively positive for fentanyl."
The sheriff's office said he was unresponsive in his cell when they found him around 8 p.m.. The East Baton Rouge Coroner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Stay with WBRZ for more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Texas woman argues traffic ticket, cites recent Roe v. Wade ruling
-
Man dies at apartment complex near LSU campus after breaking into resident's...
-
6-year-old recovering after alligator bite on Lake Maurepas
-
Good Samaritans donate building material and labor after woman's home hit by...
-
Questions remain around BTR Runway Extension Project affecting businesses around Plank Road