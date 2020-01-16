Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father dies at 75

Rocky Johnson (R), with his son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (C) and ex-wife Ata Johnson (L), was a former WWE tag team champion Photo: Getty

The BBC has reported that Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75.

Johnson was known as "Soul Man" and "Rocky Joohnson" to fans and he rose to fame in the WWE during the 1980's.

Johnson's real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles and he was part of the first black tag team to win a WWE championship.

After he retired in 1991, he helped train his son, Dwayne, who went on to become famous in WWE and beyond.

Officials have not released the cause of Johnson's death.