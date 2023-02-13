Dutchtown High School custodian arrested, allegedly had sex with student

ASCENSION PARISH - A custodian at Dutchtown High School was arrested Monday after an investigation into their inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Dequan Bellock of White Castle was sexting with a 16-year-old student at the school.

Deputies said the pair were messaging for several weeks and exchanged inappropriate pictures with one another. Bellock and the student allegedly had sex at least once during that time.

Bellock was arrested and booked with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The following message was sent to parents:

Dear Dutchtown High Parents and Guardians,

It was reported to us that there may have been inappropriate interactions between a contractor working on our campus and a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement, as required, and began an internal investigation at the school and district levels.

Following their investigation, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the contractor and charged him with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. This is absolutely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of the Dutchtown High School community.

We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all those who work on our campus to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. I want to assure you that this individual will not be allowed on any district campuses, and the district is carefully assessing all safety protocols in place for contractors at our schools.

I imagine you may have questions, but please understand there are limits to the information we can share as this is a law enforcement matter. I do want to thank those who reported the incident and the swift action of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Only by working as a school community can we maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve at Dutchtown High School.

Sincerely,

Dr. Matthew Monceaux, Principal

Dutchtown High School

Ascension Parish Schools said Bellock was a contract custodial worker at Dutchtown and was not directly employed with the school.