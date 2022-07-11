80°
Dutchtown Griffins: Sports2-A-Days Preview

Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but might be reinventing themselves on offense. Head coach Guy Mistretta is having to replace his senior running back from a year ago Dylan Sampson who signed on to play with the Tennessee Volunteers. 

Due to Sampson being so critical to their offense a year ago, Mistretta and his offensive coaches are looking to change the offense along with a new running back.  Last years starting quarterback Pierson Parent is back competing for that role, but if he loses out to challenger junior Ethan Aucoin Parent will then step into a running back role or even out at wide out. 

Defensively the Griffins will be young up front in the trenches but with eight starters returning from a year ago Mistretta feels good about their experience and room for growth.

