Dunham School senior dies in car crash after truck hit tree while driving on Mississippi highway
GILLSBURG, Miss. — A senior at the Dunham School in Baton Rouge died in a car crash in Amite County, Mississippi, WLBT reports.
Mason Prima, 17, was driving east on Miss. 568 around 7:52 p.m. on Friday when his 2010 Toyota Tacoma left the road and collided with a tree, Mississippi Highway Patrol told WLBT.
Prima was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and pronounced dead, WLBT said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
"The Dunham community mourns the loss of our senior classmate, Mason Prima. Please join us in prayers and support for Mason's parents, siblings, relatives and friends as they walk through this difficult time," the Dunham School said in a statement on Facebook.
