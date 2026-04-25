Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama

BATON ROUGE - Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven has committed to Alabama, he announced Saturday. Haven is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Haven chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia. He was recruited by LSU during the Brian Kelly era.

After he made the news official, Haven said, "Just throughout the whole process, I feel like Bama has been the most consistent with the coaching. Coaches reaching out and building that relationship with them. It got crazy in the process with coaches moving to different schools, getting fired from jobs, so Bama was just the most consistent, and we were able to build a very strong relationship with them."

Haven recently won the Division III Select State Championship with The Dunham School during the 2025 season and was named the game's Most Outstanding Player. He was also named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.