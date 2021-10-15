82°
Latest Weather Blog
Dump truck veered off I-110 on-ramp, crashed into transformer
BATON ROUGE - A dump truck ran off an I-110 on-ramp and hit a transformer on a business property, sparking a fire that destroyed a nearby building.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Turner Industries along E Mason Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the truck was trying to take the southbound ramp onto the interstate when it lost control.
The truck crashed through a fence and struck a transformer, causing it to burst into flames. Oil from the transformer caught fire and spread to a nearby building, causing major damage.
No one was hurt.
Trending News
Authorities are still investigating how the truck driver lost control.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: New charges for Matthew Mire
-
News 2 Geaux: Teens escape BR detention center overnight
-
Two shot, injured on Southern University campus early Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: Parish revokes Raxx Club liquor license
-
BR Police capture four juvenile detention center escapees; one remains at large
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football