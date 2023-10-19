81°
Dump truck goes off-road in Central, ends up submerged in canal

2 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, October 19 2023 Oct 19, 2023 October 19, 2023 2:42 PM October 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A dump truck landed in a canal after it went off-road while driving on a highway in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The Central Police Department responded to the crash around 1 p.m. on Magnolia Bridge Road, between Old Wax Road and Greenwell Springs Road. The highway was not closed, but police urged caution in the area.

Photos showed the truck largely submerged, and the driver was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

