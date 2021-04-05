69°
Dump truck crashes onto car, causing minor injuries
BATON ROUGE - A full dump truck crashed onto a car Monday afternoon, trapping it under layers of debris.
The incident occurred at the intersection between Hwy. 19 and Thomas Road, with trash and bricks scattered across several lanes of traffic. Paramedics and police responded to the scene.
Authorities say the accident caused minor injuries.
