76°
Latest Weather Blog
Drone footage shows scale of Baton Rouge flooding
BATON ROUGE - Several drone operators have submitted shocking aerial footage of South Louisiana over the past few days.
The latest drone video comes from Preaux Motion Video and shows flood damage around Fox Hill apartments in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road.
Trending News
The footage is available above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Heisman winner Billy Cannon among 5 former NFL players pardoned for...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President denies reports of potential ICE detention center...
-
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart...
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...