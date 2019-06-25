Driver who slammed into motorcyclists charged with homicide in New Hampshire crash

RANDOLPH, N.H.- A 23-year-old driver that crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been charged with seven counts of homicide.

ABC News reports that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested in West Springfield, Massachusetts Monday.

The victims were hit Friday by a Ford 2500 truck on Route 2 in Randolph, a few miles from Mount Washington. The group contained seven motorcyclists. Their ages ranged from 42 to 62, authorities said. Three were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the chief medical examiner, all seven victims died of blunt trauma.

Zhukovskyy was arraigned in Springfield Monday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty on a fugitive of justice charge. Officials say Zhukovskyy also waived his extradition to New Hampshire, where he will face murder charges.