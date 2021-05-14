Driver shot during Iberville police chase was fleeing law enforcement with his family in the car

WHITE CASTLE - The suspect in a police chase took his wife and child along for the flight in a Friday afternoon pursuit that ended when officers shot the man in the leg.

Authorities said Plaquemine Police were initially investigating a report of gunfire in town when officers issued an alert about a possible vehicle involved. Later, White Castle Police noticed the vehicle and, when the driver refused to stop, gave chase.

At some point, the fleeing vehicle crashed on Bowie Street in White Castle near the library where the driver was shot in the leg by police. Sources told WBRZ the fleeing vehicle wrecked after officers performed a maneuver, forcing the fleeing driver to come to a stop.

State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting and said Friday afternoon, it was too early to reveal if the driver had a weapon.

The driver’s wife and child were taken to a hospital to be examined for injuries related to the wreck.

The suspect who was driving also was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Their name has not been released.