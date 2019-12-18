Driver on leave amid allegations she forcefully removed child from school bus, abandoned him mid-route

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School system says a bus driver is on leave while it investigates an alleged confrontation between her and a student.

The mother of the 13-year-old involved says the female driver grabbed the boy and used her foot to kick him off the bus. The bus driver then allegedly left the teen alone in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with.

The parent also claims the driver shouted a racial slur, among other things, during the encounter.

A spokesperson with the school system would not go into detail about the incident Wednesday afternoon but said the driver is on leave pending an investigation.