Driver on leave amid allegations she forcefully removed child from school bus, abandoned him mid-route

19 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 December 18, 2019 4:03 PM December 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School system says a bus driver is on leave while it investigates an alleged confrontation between her and a student.

The mother of the 13-year-old involved says the female driver grabbed the boy and used her foot to kick him off the bus. The bus driver then allegedly left the teen alone in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with. 

The parent also claims the driver shouted a racial slur, among other things, during the encounter. 

A spokesperson with the school system would not go into detail about the incident Wednesday afternoon but said the driver is on leave pending an investigation. 

