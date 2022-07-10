Driver of 18-wheeler rescued from water after tanker overturned on I-10 Twin Span Bridge towards New Orleans

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An 18-wheeler overturned Sunday morning along I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge, throwing the cab and driver into the water below.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate the crash happened on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards New Orleans around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The cab of the 18-wheeler went off the bridge and into the water below, according to the sheriff's office. Marine deputies rescued the driver from the water and brought him to land where he was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities didn't say if any other vehicles were involved, or if any of the contents of the tanker spilled out.

Traffic officials say the interstate is closed at the Old Spanish Trail exit (263) in St. Tammany with no immediate timeline as to when it will reopen. Travelers are being diverted to Highway 11, Highway 90 or the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

The eastbound lanes on the I-10 Twin Span heading to Slidell were open as of 9:55 a.m. Sunday. Westbound lanes have been closed since around 7:30 a.m., and it is unknown when they will be reopened for travel, according to State Police.