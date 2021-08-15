84°
Driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
LORANGER - A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish.
State troopers responded to the scene after 5:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 40 at the intersection of LA Hwy 445.
According to investigators, the identified driver was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 40 when the car ran off the roadway and hit a tree. Reasons for the crash are still under investigation.
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
