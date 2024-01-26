Driver killed in single-vehicle crash off Ben Hur Road Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning on LA Hwy 30 near Ben Hur Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Jordan Whitley, 29, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang eastbound when he traveled off the roadway to the left and hit several trees. Troopers began investigating just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Whitley suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and died on the scene.