Driver killed in head-on collision in St. Martin Parish

ST. Martin Parish - A Thursday evening crash in St. Martin Parish resulted in the death of a 46-year-old St. Martinville resident.

Louisiana State Police say Brandon Jeanbatiste of St. Martinville was killed following a wreck on LA Hwy 182 near Boudreaux Road in St. Martin Parish.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jeanbatiste was behind the wheel of a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage while traveling west on LA 182 when a 16-year-old driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with one passenger was headed east on LA 182.

For reasons still under investigation, the teen failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, hitting Jeanbatiste's Mitsubishi in a head-on collision

Though Jeanbatiste had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

The teen and their passenger were also wearing their seatbelts, but the teen was not injured and their passenger sustained moderate injuries, which were treated at an area hospital.

Toxicology samples were taken from Jeanbatiste and results are pending. The driver of the Suburban submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.