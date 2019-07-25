Driver killed in fiery Airline Hwy crash burned too badly to identify, police say

UPDATE: Police say the driver of the vehicle was burned to the point that the remains could not be identified.

Police are now awaiting DNA results to identify the victim, who reportedly crashed into a traffic light pole at high speed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police and paramedics are on the scene of a deadly crash on Airline Highway Thursday morning.

According to police, crews were called to a motor vehicle fire on Airline near Cedarcrest Drive around 4:40 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL CRASH: Airline Hwy is closed SOUTHBOUND, at Cedarcrest pic.twitter.com/fxFdgRPCw8 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 25, 2019

The crash is still under investigation.

Due to the closure, expect heavy delays in the area. Click here for live updates throughout the morning.