Driver killed after three-vehicle crash in Houma
HOUMA - One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Houma Tuesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say the driver, who remains unidentified pending notification of next of kin, crossed the centerline while traveling north on LA Highway 659 before crossing the centerline, side-swiping one vehicle heading south, and hitting another car head-on.
The driver died on the scene, while one other person sustained minor injuries. The driver was unrestrained while driving.
