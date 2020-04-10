Driver gave police fake name after deadly motorcycle crash

COVINGTON - A man was arrested Friday after police learned he lied about his identity when state troopers questioned him about a deadly accident earlier this week.

The crash first happened Wednesday on Highway 190 near Harrison Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. Investigators believe a motorcyclist driving eastbound struck a pick-up truck and was seriously injured.

The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Craig Williams, died after being rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was questioned about the accident but was not facing any charges as of Wednesday. That changed Friday after state police learned he had given troopers a false name.

That man, identified Friday as 42-year-old Jason Brown of Slidell, was arrested and booked on charges of resisting arrest by false information and injuring public records.

Brown is not facing charges directly related to Williams' death at this time.