Driver faces suspended license, late fee after canceling card for fraudulent activity

PONCHATOULA - One woman says her husband's license is suspended over a late fee that occurred while paying off an installment plan with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Maddison Aikman says their trouble started when they noticed fraudulent charges on their debit card in January 2023. It was the same debit cart being used to pay off a balance owed to the OMV for lapsed insurance. After canceling the card, the OMV attempted to debit their account a ever since then, it's been a battle to get help.

"I'm not going to give them my money when they don't deserve it," said Aikman.

The OMV wants to charge her husband an $800 fine.

"They canceled the installment plan and then there's no way to reinstate it unless you call this number that no one answers, ever," said Aikman.

Since last January, Aikman has been on the phone trying to get through to the OMV. She's left messages and even visited the OMV in person where she was turned away and told to call the same number she's been calling.

They had two months to get back on a payment plan before they'd be charged the late fee and things did not work out in their favor. The night before that deadline, Aikman says they got a call from the OMV at 6:43 p.m. Aikman says they were told to send a photo of a document they didn't immediately have available. The office closed at 7 p.m. Four days later Aikman says they received a call from another agent who told them they had an updated balance owed since they were now past due.

Aikman and her husband have been trying to get the late fee resolved, requesting to speak with a supervisor but never heard from one until she reached out to 2 On Your Side.

"After I talked to you we got a phone call from a supervisor at the OMV," said Aikman.

She's hopeful things will change but stands firm that the fine is not theirs to pay.

"I would definitely rather him not have a license than to give them this $800," she said.

Aikman says the OMV is requesting she get her bank to write an official letter confirming what happened with her debit card. She tells 2 On Your Side she will get the necessary documents and hopes to be done with this so they can resume installment payments without the late fee.