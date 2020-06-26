89°
Driver dead after crashing into bridge railing on Oak Villa Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after crashing a vehicle into the concrete railing of a small bridge, police announced Friday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Oak Villa Boulevard near Tom Drive. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Jan Gaines, reportedly struck a concrete barrier of a small bridge along the roadway in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox.
Gaines was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
