74°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver crashes into Glen Oaks home
BATON ROUGE - A driver crashed into a home Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Authorities say the driver of the car had a medical condition that caused the accident.
Trending News
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Police say no one inside the home was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs residents turn out for the annual Spring Festival, happy to...
-
2 Make a Difference: Suiting up 101: Students for success
-
Proposed bill could fund new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Kim Mulkey's hometown reacts to the possibility of her coaching at LSU
-
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it...