Driver arrested in Tuesday officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested the driver of the vehicle in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Kasha Domingue pulled over a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn on Perkins Road around 3 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jamaal Mire Jr.

While conducting the traffic stop, Domingue asked Mire to get out of the vehicle for an interview.

During the interview one of the passengers exited the vehicle and distracted the trooper. According to the arrest report, while Domingue was distracted Mire cried out "run." That was when he and another passenger fled the scene.

One of the passengers ran toward the trooper who discharged her weapon, injuring that person. Authorities say the injured passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. It is unclear if that person will be arrested.

Domingue received minor injuries.

Authorities say another passenger cooperated with the trooper and was detained for questioning. That person was not charged and was later released.

While searching the vehicle, authorities found approximately four grams of marijuana.

Mire is charged with driving on divided highways, resisting an officer, and drug possession.