Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal

5 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 9:05 PM November 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. 

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

