Driver accused of sixth DWI after crash

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, December 18 2015 Dec 18, 2015 December 18, 2015 1:18 PM December 18, 2015 in News
THIBODAUX - Police said a Thibodaux man faces his sixth charge of driving while intoxicated after a wreck this week.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said 29-year-old Mitchell Carrere crashed into a ditch Thursday night around Carolina Avenue and Thompson Place in the Thibodaux city limits. Investigators said Zeringue tried to run away after the wreck and even took a swing at some bystanders, who tackled him until police could arrive.

Zeringue said after Carrere was taken into custody police. Investigators later determined his blood alcohol content was 0.196, more than double the legal limit.

Investigators said they also learned after Carrere was detained that he had five previous DWI convictions: two in 2006, two in 2008 and one in 2011. Police said he was on parole until 2021 and his driver's license had been suspended when the wreck happened.

Police booked Carrere into the Lafourche Parish jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

