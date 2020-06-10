Drier Conditions Stay Through the Weekend

We are waking up to a cold front today! Stormy conditions will come and go by lunch time.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cold front will be moving through Louisiana today. Some shower and storm activity is expected along the front in the morning hours. Expect about 50% shower and storm coverage. Temperatures will get up into the low 90s this afternoon. It will feel pretty good in the shade. The front will move moisture off to the southeast allowing us to dry out a bit and reach overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. The cold front won’t cool temperatures very much for the rest of the week, but it will be a cure for the oppressive humidity. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s for the rest of the week with much less humid conditions. Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in store for the weekend and early next week. No major rain threats in the 7-Day forecast.

The Tropics: Cristobal is now a post tropical cyclone. This storm just won’t give up! Winds gusting over 40 mph are expected early this morning over portions of Wisconsin and Michigan close to the Great Lakes. The primary rainfall threat with Cristobal has ended. Sporadic heavy rain is possible today across the Great Lakes, along and ahead of a cold front associated with extratropical Cristobal. Minor to moderate river flooding will continue across portions of the Mississippi Valley. A few tornadoes are possible today across in the Great Lakes region, with the greatest chances in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system as a subtropical cyclone appears unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Formation chance through 48 hours is 10 percent and formation chance through 5 days is also 10 percent. Stay with the WBRZ Weather team this hurricane season for the most up to date information.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front is moving through this morning associated with an upper level trough. As the trough propagates off the east, a ridge will start to build for the weekend. With the ridge axis off to the west, we will experience drier air. The air mass will slowly moisten up, but overnight temperatures will remain in the 60s and daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Moving into next week, a closed low pressure is expected to form over the Great Lakes. This will cut us off from the dry air mass over the central United States, and high dew points are likely to return.

--Marisa