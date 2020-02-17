64°
Drew Carey's ex-fiancee killed following violent dispute in her home

Monday, February 17 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Amie Harwick Photo: Facebook

According to Los Angeles Police, Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist and ex-fiancee of comedian Drew Carey was killed over the weekend. 

CNN reports that an ex-boyfriend has been arrested as a suspect in her death. 

The 38-year-old therapist was found unresponsive in her home early Saturday with grave injuries that appeared to have been sustained during a fall.  

But area residents alerted police to the incident, calling authorities and saying they could hear a "woman screaming."

Harwick's roomate, similarly, told police Harwick was being assaulted inside their home. 

An FBI-LAPD Task Force arrested 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse only a few hours later, an ex-boyfriend who Harwick had filed a restraining order against.

Authorities say Pursehouse is being held on a $2 million bail. 

