Drew Carey's ex-fiancee killed following violent dispute in her home

Amie Harwick Photo: Facebook

According to Los Angeles Police, Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist and ex-fiancee of comedian Drew Carey was killed over the weekend.

CNN reports that an ex-boyfriend has been arrested as a suspect in her death.

The 38-year-old therapist was found unresponsive in her home early Saturday with grave injuries that appeared to have been sustained during a fall.

But area residents alerted police to the incident, calling authorities and saying they could hear a "woman screaming."

Harwick's roomate, similarly, told police Harwick was being assaulted inside their home.

An FBI-LAPD Task Force arrested 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse only a few hours later, an ex-boyfriend who Harwick had filed a restraining order against.

Authorities say Pursehouse is being held on a $2 million bail.