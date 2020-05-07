Latest Weather Blog
Drago's hosting drive-thru fundraiser for families of BRPD officers shot in line of duty
BATON ROUGE- Drago's seafood restaurant in Baton Rouge is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser for the families of officers shot in the line of duty, fallen BRPD Lt. Glenn Hutto and recovering Cpl. Derrick Maglone Wednesday.
A line of vehicles was wrapped around the building around 4 o'clock Wednesday.
Hundreds of cars are rolling through Drago’s parking lot for a fundraiser for the families of Lt. Glenn Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 6, 2020
Hutto, a 21-year- police veteran, was shot and killed by a murder suspect on April 26. Maglone was also shot and is still in the hospital @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/szIhmudAGf
Volunteer staff will hold the event from 4-7 p.m. May 6, serving Crawfish Monica for $10 and charbroiled oysters for $24, drive-thru style.
The benefit is located at 4580 Constitution Ave. in Baton Rouge. and 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of Lt. Glen Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.
According to the Drago's Baton Rouge Facebook page, the event is made possible by Back the Blue of Baton Rouge, Sysco New Orleans, Leidenheimer Baking Company, Coca-Cola, and Ju's Crawfish Co.
For more information about the fundraiser, visit Drago's Facebook page.
For more information about the incident involving Lt. Glen Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone, click here.
