Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of area restaurants participate in #25onthe25th
BATON ROUGE - Restaurants throughout the Capital Area are donating 25 percent of their sales on July 25th with the cash going to help support the families of recently fallen Baton Rouge officers.
Dozens of restaurants in the Baton Rouge area have connected with the effort, which propagated largely via social media via the #25onthe25th.
All proceeds generated during the day will be forwarded to a Baton Rouge Area Foundation fund that has been set up for the families of Officers Matthew Gerald, Brad Garafola and Montrell Jackson. They were killed during an ambush shooting outside of an Airline Highway convenience store on July 17.
Support a great cause through the Capitol One Heroes Fund & visit 1 of these restaurants today! #25onthe25th pic.twitter.com/BnFwoW6rRU— DIG Baton Rouge (@DigBatonRouge) July 25, 2016
Restaurants participating are as follows:
Another Broken Egg ( both locations)
Aztecas
Beausoleil ( Mon dinner 5-8)
Big Heads
Bistro Byronz ( Government location)
Brew Bachers ( all three locations)
Brick Yard South
Boil & Roux
Buffalo Wild Wings
Cafe Phenicia
City Cafe
Capital CIty Grill (downtown)
City Pork ( all three locations)
Cheesecake Bistro
Cracker Barrel ( 7 Churchs Chicken locations)
Cracker Barrel ( 3 Subway locations)
Cracker Barrel ( 2 Blimpies)
Copelands
Draft House
Doe's Eat Place (mid city)
Downtown Grocery
Duvic's
El Rio Grande
French Quarter Daiquiri's
Geisha
Gino's
Hello Sushi
Hookd Up
Hooter;s
Huey's ( downtown)
Hunan's
Ichiban's (Essen)
Indigo Hotel (downtown)
Juban's Restaurant
Las Palmas
Lava Cantina
Londoner
Mahoney's
Mason's Grill
Mansurs on the Boulevard
Mellow Mushroom
Melting Pot
Mestizo Restaurant with Cupcake Allie
Nothing Bundt Cakes
On the Half Shell (Praireville)
Pastime Restaurant
P Beaus
Penthouse
Plucker's
PoBoy Express (all five locations)
Portobellos Grill
Rock N Sake
Ruffino's
Santa Fe Cattle Company (Hammond)
Slinky's
Spankys
Stroube's ( downtown)
The Station
Superior Grill
Tin Roof
Tio Javi's
TJ RIbs
Tsunami (downtown)
Twin Peaks
Uncle Earls
Umami
Velvet Cactus
Voodoo Barbeque
Walk On's
Zea's
1913 downtown
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dennis Perkins, accused of child molestation and related charges, to appear in...
-
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available to North Baton Rouge residents Friday, Saturday
-
Biden administration carries out first military action with US airstrike in Syria
-
If approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Louisiana next...
-
Students sent to hospital after 13-year-old brings drug-laced treats to school