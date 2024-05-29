68°
Double-murder suicide leaves 3 dead in Independence
INDEPENDENCE- Authorities are looking into a shooting that left three people dead in Independence.
Police Chief Frank Edwards says Thomas Ransom, 35, walked into Angie's Bar on Highway 51 North and fatally shot his estranged wife and another man before turning the gun on himself.
Police found the gunman's body at the scene along with April Ransom, 38, and Joseph Cormier, 43.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m Tuesday while the bar was still open and witnesses saw the entire scene unfold.
We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
