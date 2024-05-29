68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Double-murder suicide leaves 3 dead in Independence

8 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 16 2015 Dec 16, 2015 December 16, 2015 8:31 AM December 16, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

INDEPENDENCE- Authorities are looking into a shooting that left three people dead in Independence.

Police Chief Frank Edwards says Thomas Ransom, 35, walked into Angie's Bar on Highway 51 North and fatally shot his estranged wife and another man before turning the gun on himself.

Police found the gunman's body at the scene along with April Ransom, 38, and Joseph Cormier, 43.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m Tuesday while the bar was still open and witnesses saw the entire scene unfold. 

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

