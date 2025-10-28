Latest Weather Blog
DOTD working to smooth out I-10 East near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE — Drivers along I-10 may have noticed cones and construction crews working overnight as of late.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the activity is part of a maintenance project aimed at extending the life of one of Baton Rouge’s busiest stretches of interstate.
Crews have set up cones along I-10 eastbound near the Siegen Lane exit, marking off lanes for overnight road work and closures between the I-10/I-12 split and Siegen.
DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said the project involves full-depth patching on sections of pavement that have deteriorated over time.
“As all roadways get older, they need to be maintained and repaired more often, and that’s the case here,” Mallett said. “It’s just a way to prolong the useful life of the pavement that hundreds of thousands of people use on a daily basis. And that’s why we’re doing the work at night.”
Work is taking place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with extended hours until 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings.
Trending News
DOTD urges drivers to slow down and stay alert while passing through nighttime work zones.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker
-
DOTD doing nightly maintenance on I-10 East near Siegen Lane
-
Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
-
LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out...
Sports Video
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job