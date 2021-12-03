DOTD: Washington Street, Terrace Avenue off-ramps to close Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Friday the temporary closure of Baton Rouge off-ramps that will take place Saturday afternoon and evening.

The I-10 Washington Street and Terrace Avenue off-ramps will be closed Saturday (December 4) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DOTD says the off ramp closures are necessary for traffic control.

Officials also advise locals to drive with caution through the closure and be on the lookout for work crews.