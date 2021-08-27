DOTD to change hours, suspend ferry service in Plaquemine due to Hurricane Ida

PLAQUEMINE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Friday that the Plaquemine ferry will have altered hours of operation on Saturday, August 28.

The ferry will operate from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

After 12 noon Saturday, the ferry will be temporarily closed to secure the vessel in safe harbor ahead of dangerous weather conditions due to Hurricane Ida.

The ferry will remain closed until conditions are safe for operations to resume.

Drivers can check the status of road conditions by consulting traffic advisories tweeted via @WBRZTraffic or by dialing 511 and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information.

Out-of-state travelers can access this system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).