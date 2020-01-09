DOTD to begin rehabilitation project on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans for a rehabilitation project to replace the existing bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125.

The contractor, Gibson & Associates, will mill the existing deck surface and replace it with a modified latex concrete pavement.

A portion of the bridge deck was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash involving a vehicle fire in August 2019 that caused spalling to occur, resulting in some of the surface concrete to crack and flake off. The bridge was deemed structurally sound after a thorough inspection.

Construction is set to begin Jan. 17 and is anticipated to be completed Jan. 27, weather permitting.

There will be a single lane closure on I-10 westbound during the weekends from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays.

Motorists are encouraged to use a detour route using LA 415 to U.S. 190 to I-49 back to I-10.