Latest Weather Blog
DOTD tears down houses in preparation for I-10 widening
BATON ROUGE - Plans to widen I-10 are in the works, but that can't happen until some properties are torn down. Some of that work began today: crews are clearing the way, one house at a time.
Crews picked up debris from a torn-down home on East Washington street all day Tuesday. They say they will be finished with that house by the end of this week, then they have a few more to do.
"We've done four so far, and we're on our way to start three more, then there will be two more after that," Rodney Mallet with DOTD said Tuesday.
Since 2020, the state has spent more than $2.5 million to purchase the properties and relocate the owners.
"We knew that there were some parcels that we were just going to have to buy right away because they were so close to our right of way. So we did those early on," Mallet said.
Officials say they've already torn down four homes since the early stages of the project. Nine houses will ultimately be demolished in this stage as crews work to make room for eight lanes of the widened interstate.
The state still has to buy more properties. How many or where won't be clear for a couple more months until the final maps are drawn as traffic engineers work to try to figure out a way to stop the congestion in the capital city.
Trending News
"We do not know at this moment if there is going to be more demolitions or where they are going to be," Mallet said.
Crews say it takes about a week per home. Construction on the interstate is set to begin in 2023, earlier than planned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new...
-
Task force headed to Donaldsonville after recent murders
-
DOTD tears down houses in preparation for I-10 widening
-
Outside review requested following WBRZ report showing rape victim ordered to pay...
Sports Video
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...