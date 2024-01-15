DOTD preparing for icy bridges in the state amid frigid temps

BATON ROUGE - It has been a busy three days for transportation crews with DOTD, moving millions of pounds of salt and de-icing agents to statewide facilities.

North Louisiana has already seen snow and ice. The Baton Rouge operations look similar to preparations made in the North over the weekend.

"We stage salt and de-icing agent at bridges where we know we have seen ice form before," Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

In February of 2021, South Louisiana experienced the deep freeze with dozens of bridges and roadways being closed for days due to ice.

Here in Baton Rouge, crews are waiting for precipitation and a temperature drop until to determine which bridges, if any, need salt and the de-icing agent.

"If we put salt out right now, the cars that drive over the bridge, or even if it's a gust of wind, it would blow our resources off. It would do no good, so we have to time it just right," Mallett said.

In the Capital region, crews are closely monitoring the I-110 bridge and the Audubon Bridge. Due to the elevation of these bridges, they are most likely to freeze and cause hazard.

If closed, there are many detour routes available. Overall, keeping the community safe is the top priority over the next few days.

"Don't drive unless you have to and if you do have to, make sure that you drive the appropriate speed and wear your seatbelt. Do not drive impaired and pay attention," Mallett said.

To stay up-to-date with road and bridge closures, click here.