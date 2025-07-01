94°
DOTD: Lockhart Road bridge in Denham Springs closed indefinitely during emergency deck repairs

2 hours 22 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 1:53 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON — The bridge on Lockhart Road at Arlington Drive in Denham Springs was closed on Tuesday afternoon for emergency deck repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. 

During a routine maintenance check of Lockhart, also known as La. 1026, crews found issues with the road's surface that required immediate repairs, a DOTD spokesperson said.

No timeline for the bridge's reopening was given. 

